Emirate Airline announces new flight services

Dubai: Emirates Airline will operate daily flight services to Tel Aviv in Israel from June 23, 2022. The national air carrier of Dubai, will use its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for the service. It will have 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Flight EK931 will leave Dubai at 3:50pm and arrive at Ben Gurion Airport at 6:00pm local time. The return flight EK 932 will depart Tel Aviv at 7:55pm, arriving in Dubai at 11:59pm (local time). Flight schedules have been timed to provide convenient access to Dubai, and optimum connection opportunities to popular holiday destinations like Thailand, India, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Emirates Holidays, the tour operating arm of the airline will also provide Israeli travellers with personalized holidays to Dubai and across the Emirates network.