Forex Market: Indian rupee recovers against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee surged against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian share market and pullback in crude oil prices supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 76.40 against the US dollar. During trading it reached at 76.32, registering a rise of 30 paise from the last close. On Tuesday, The Indian rupee had settled at 76.62 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.21% lower at 99.89. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,249.74 crore.