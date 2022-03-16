Man accuses SI of custodial torture; police denies charges

On Sunday, a Kerala man in police custody at the Attingal police station in Thiruvananthapuram accused the officers of torturing him in custody. He was arrested after an argument between two groups at a hotel bar. While being held in jail, the person claimed that he was assaulted by the sub inspector.

Arun Raj, an Attingal resident, has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Attingal. He was allegedly beaten up by sub-inspector (SI) PR Rahul and sustained leg injuries as a result. ‘I did not initiate any sort of fight in the bar. I went there as a mediator for an issue. But I was attacked in custody by the SI, resulting in the injuries,’ he said. Arun Raj has also filed the complaint with the Attingal Deputy Superintendent of Police against the SI.

Arun Raj’s allegations have been refuted by Attingal police. According to them, the sub-inspector did not beat Arun as accused. They said the injury was caused by a fight between the two groups in the bar.