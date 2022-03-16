DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Mar 16, 2022, 04:49 pm IST

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices edged higher in the share market. BSE Sensex surged  1,040 points or 1.86% to close at 56,817. NSE climbed  312 points or 1.87% higher to settle at 16,975. Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 2.01% and small-cap shares gained 1.17%.

All the 15  sector gauges  compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher.  The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,307 shares advanced and  1,121 declined.

The top gainers in the market were UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Shree Cement. The top losers in the market were PowerGrid and Sun Pharma.

