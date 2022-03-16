Strong earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits japan, Tsunami warning issued

Tokyo: A strong earthquake of 7.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck northern Japan on Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was the coast of Fukushima. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake struck 60 kilometers below the sea. The agency issued a tsunami advisory for up to a meter sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

There is no immediate report of any causality, injury or damage to property.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns. Wednesday’s quake came only days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster in March 2011.