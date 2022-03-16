UAE launches end-of-service savings scheme for expats

Dubai: Dubai government has launched gratuity savings scheme for expatriates working in Dubai Government departments. The scheme was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. The end-of-service savings scheme was launched to protect the rights and financial security of the expats.

All expat employees working in government departments are eligible to join the scheme according to job grades and time of service. The employer will contribute the total end of service gratuity to the scheme, starting from the date of joining the scheme.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will be the supervising authority of the investment scheme. International investment firms will assume the duties of overseeing the Savings Scheme within a governance system that ensures efficiency and effectiveness.