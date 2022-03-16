Ukraine shows might, shoots down Russian drone as it flies into NATO airspace

Ukraine’s air force reported that a Russian drone entered NATO airspace after flying into Poland and was shot down as it entered Ukraine’s territory.

According to reports, the unmanned aircraft was circling Yavoriv, Ukraine, to examine the damage inflicted by a Russian strike on the Yavoriv military base near Lviv.

Authorities say that a weekend attack killed at least 35 people and injured at least 134 others.

Despite being only 15 miles from the Polish border, Yavoriv was hit by more than 30 cruise missiles on Sunday.

“As we can see, the occupiers continue to carry out their aggressive activities without hesitation, flying into the airspace of Nato member states,” a spokeswoman for Ukrainian military stated.

Ukrainian military sources told The New York Times that they believed it was a Russian Forpost drone, which is not used by any other country.

When questioned if there were any NATO personnel at the facility, a NATO official stated, ‘There are no NATO personnel in Ukraine.’