US President Biden to visit Europe to meet NATO allies next week

Washington: U S President Joe Biden will visit Europe, for the first time since Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, to discuss the crisis with NATO allies next week.. The White House informed that Biden will attend a NATO leaders meeting at the military alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on March 24.

Biden is expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, a White House official said.

Meanwhile, the United States, the European Union and Britain announced further sanctions on Tuesday, while Moscow retaliated by putting Biden and other U.S. officials on a ‘stop list’ that bars them from entering Russia. The latest EU sanctions include bans on energy sector investments, luxury goods exports to Moscow, and imports of steel products from Russia.