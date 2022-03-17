Honda Motors launches Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India : Know the features and price

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India started the pre-booking of its new 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India. Pre-bookings can be done at Big Wing Topline dealerships of Honda in the country. The new bike is priced at Rs Rs 16.01 lakh (ex-showroom) for its Pearl Glare White Tricolor and Rs 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for Mat Ballistic Black Metallic.

The new motorcycle will be available in 2 variants – Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) in Mat Ballistic Black Metallic colour and e Manual Transmission in Pearl Glare White Tricolor scheme. The new bike is powered by a 1082.96cc Liquid-cooled 4-Stroke 8-Valve Parallel Twin engine, Overhead Camshaft (OHC) Type valve system. It gives out 73kW at 7500 rpm and torque of 103Nm at 6000 rpm.

The new motorcycle features a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), 2-Channel ABS, HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and Bluetooth Connectivity. The bike come in four riding modes: Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-road. The bike offers more accessibility with both Apple CarPlay and the newly added Android Auto.