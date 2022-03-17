iQoo launches Z6 5G in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, iQoo launched its new 5G smartphone iQOO Z6 5G in India. The smartphone is a successor of the iQOO Z5 which was launched last year.

iQOO Z6 5G comes in three variants– 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB and is priced at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999, and Rs 17,999, respectively. The smartphone comes in two colour options- Black and Blue. Customers buying the phone using HDFC Cards and EMI transactions will get a discount of Rs 2000. The smartphone will go on sale starting March 22 on Amazon.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy Book2, Book2 Business, Book Go laptops in India: Here are the details

The new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Adreno 619 GPU for graphics. It runs on Android 12 based Funtouch 12. The smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by the Panda Glass protection layer.

It houses a 5000mAh battery and has a triple camera setup in rear. In the front is a 16MP shooter.