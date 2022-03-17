Kabul residents complain of high food prices amid poverty: Report

The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan, and reports of poverty have spread across the country. The Taliban is unable to pay salaries to civil servants, so many Afghans are selling their possessions to buy food. Urban communities are also suffering from food insecurity.

Kabul residents, however, recently complained about the high price of food supplies. There is no reduction in the price of food materials even after a drop in the dollar’s value against the Afghan currency. According to Deen Mohammad, a Kabul resident, ‘The unemployment rate has increased. Although the dollar dropped, prices are still high’.

After Russia attacked Ukraine, Abdul Haq Omari, the head of the chamber, pointed out that the price of food items increased on the international market. As a result of the war in Ukraine, the price of food materials has increased on the international market, so Afghanistan has also been negatively impacted by its effects.

Meanwhile, a ‘looming humanitarian crisis’ threatens the nation. Chronic poverty and drought existed in Afghanistan before the Taliban seized power, but the situation has worsened since then. The IMF announced in September that its involvement in Afghanistan would be suspended until there is clarity on the recognition of the Taliban government. Asked Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to address the nation in his first speech since the Taliban captured power, he urged all international charities to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation.