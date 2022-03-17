Lava launches new true wireless earbuds in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: India based smartphone brand Lava International launched new true wireless (TWS) earbuds named ‘Probuds 21’ in the market. It is priced at Rs 1499 and is available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs 1,299 on Lava e-store and Amazon.

The Probuds 21 offers 9 hours of playback time in a single charge. The company gives 3 months of free Gaana Plus subscription for the customers. The earbuds provides 200 minutes of playtime in just 20 minutes charge. The buds are equipped with latest Bluetooth version 5.1 and Wake and Pair technology for instant connectivity.

Also Read: TVS Motors launches Jupiter ZX: Know the features and price

It comes with touch control voice assistance for more efficient interaction with Google and Siri. It is IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance and comes with a one year warranty.