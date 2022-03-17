DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

LG launches ‘Tone Free FP Series earbuds’: Know the specifications and price

Mar 17, 2022, 10:08 pm IST

Mumbai: South Korean electronics company, LG Electronics launched ‘LG Tone Free FP Series earbuds’ in the Indian market. The new earbuds is priced at Rs 13,990.

LG claims that the new earbuds are featured with UVnano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds, and kills 99.9% bacteria. It also features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), that blocks the external sound by generating an equal amount of anti-noise.

It has  Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The game mode settings on the earbuds can be customized using LG’s Tone Free app, available for both iOS and Android.

