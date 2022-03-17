Moderate intensity earthquake hits Southern Iran

Tehran: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Southern Iran on Thursday. According to the Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman the epicenter of the earthquake was 177 km away from Khasab at a depth of 10 km.

Iran is one of the world’s most seismically active countries. Most of its earthquakes occur on land and some low intensity ones occur in the sea.