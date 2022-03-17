Scholz of Germany expresses support for any Finnish NATO bid

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he welcomed Finland’s interest in joining NATO, a subject that has become more pressing since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine has sparked a public debate in neutral Finland, which shares a long land border with Russia, about whether to join the NATO alliance led by the United States.

Scholz said that there was already cooperation between Finland and NATO when asked whether Germany would assist Finland if it opted to join the defence alliance at a press conference with the Finnish prime minister.

‘The greetings that Finland sends us, as well as the partnerships that we are a part of, are always extremely welcome,’ Scholz remarked, without elaborating.

Sanna Marin, Finland’s prime minister, said her government was reviewing the situation, which she disclosed earlier this month.

‘It’s probable that Finland will seek membership in NATO,’ Marin remarked.

She asked Germany and other countries to cease funding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war by halting fossil fuel purchases from Russia.

‘That must come to an end… I’m sure Germany and other European Union member states are looking for alternatives,’ she stated

Scholz emphasised Germany’s desire to reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas, repeating his appeal for Putin to halt the war in Ukraine and withdraw Russian soldiers.