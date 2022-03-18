Advent of the new Covid 19 variant in Israel ! Details ;

A new COVID mutation, which combines both the BA.2 ‘stealth’ Omicron variant and the Omicron variant, was reported in Israel recently. The world is unsure how to react to this new development. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, the most transmissible variant, was detected in South Africa in 2021. The new COVID variant that is raising alarms around the world is described below.

Stealth Omicron:

Stealth Omicron reported in Israel has put the country on high alert than Omicron combined with Stealth Omicron. The Health Ministry expressed concern about the spread of BA.2 and reported an increase in the number of cases in Israel in early March. Since the first case was confirmed in Europe in late January, Stealth Omicron has become the leading strain responsible for new Coronavirus infections in at least 18 countries. Scientists refer to stealth Omicron as a ‘subvariant’ of Omicron since it shares characteristics with its parent strain. It has been learned that people with an initial case of Omicron may also become infected with Stealth Omicron, but vaccines appear to be effective at treating the disease.

Israel reports new COVID variant:

A new strain is formed from the combination of two sub-variants of Omicron, BA.1 and BA.2. The new strain has been detected in two Israeli patients. However, the severity of the disease is unknown as there is no name for the new variant yet. Based on the reports, both patients have mild symptoms including fever, headaches, and muscular dystrophy. Neither patient required specialized medical treatment.

Israel’s health ministry has yet to offer an explanation regarding the origin of the new COVID variant since research on the same has not been completed. Israeli health experts have noted that combined strains infection is common and occurs when two viruses are present in a single cell. By multiplying and exchanging genetic material, the virus will create a new virus.