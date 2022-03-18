All England Open 2022: India’s Lakshya Sen enters semi-finals

Birmingham: In badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen entered the men’s singles semi-finals at the All England Championships in Birmingham. The World Championships bronze medalist Lakshya Sen entered the semis as his opponent Lu Guang Zu withdrew from the quarterfinals.

Thus, Sen is assured of at least a bronze medal in the event. Lakshya Sen will face the winner of the quarterfinal between second seed Kento Momota of Japan and sixth seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

India’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty loss to top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjay Sukamuljo of Indonesia by ’22-24,17-21′ in the quarterfinals. Earlier India’s PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth had crashed out of the tournament.

Kidambi lost to fifth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia by ‘21-9, 18-21, 19-21’. PV Sindhu lost to Sayaka Takahashi of Japan by ‘21-19, 16-21, 21-17’ in the second round of Women’s Singles. Saina went down fighting against second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan ‘14-21, 21-17, 17-21’ in the second round of Women’s Singles.