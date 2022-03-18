American citizen killed in Ukraine while standing in line for bread, family reports

On Friday, a family reported that an American citizen was killed by Russian firing while waiting in a queue to get bread after temporarily leaving to get food. He had been staying in Ukraine in order to take care of his spouse in a Ukrainian hospital.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the death of an American named Jimmy Hill, who was remembered as ‘the helper that people could locate in a crisis’ by his sisters.

Katya Hill, one of his sisters, told CNN that he stayed in a hospital in Chernihiv, to be with his Ukrainian spouse as she battled multiple sclerosis, which was heavily bombed by Russia during the invasion,

‘As circumstances deteriorated in the city,’ she continued, ‘my brother was the one going out to the shop to bring back whatever food he could find.’

Cheryl Hill Gordon, another of his sisters, wrote on Facebook that her brother was waiting in a line for bread while the Russian army gunned him down. There were five others with him. All of them got killed by Russian military on Wednesday.

According to Chernihiv police, Russian shelling killed an American. Blinken did not provide any additional information.