Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Malayali wins 300,000 UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: Shamseer Purakkal, a Keralite based in Qatar has won 300,000 UAE dirhams in the weekly electronic draw held by Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi. He still stands a chance to become a millionaire as his ticket will enter the live draw to be held on April 3. The first prize of grant draw is 15 million UAE dirhams. There will be three more weekly electronic draws for Dh300,000 prize money to be held this month.

‘I don’t know what to say. I can’t find words to describe my feelings. This year has been very lucky for me and my wife. A month back we discovered that we are going to be parents for the first time’, said Shamseer Purakkal .

Each ticket of the popular UAE draw costs Dh500, and on purchase of two tickets, participants get a third one for free.