Gulf country eases precautionary measures against Covid 19 in schools

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar has decided to ease some Covid-19 precautionary measures in schools and also prep schools. The new rules will come into force from March 20, 2022.

As per the new guidelines, students aged 12 years and below will be exempted from wearing face masks in all schools and kindergartens. Students who wish to wear it can continue to do so. All unvaccinated and also children still not given Covid negative certificates should conduct antigen rapid test every week.

The Ministry urged all students to continue to adhere to all other precautionary measures.