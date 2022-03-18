DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country eases precautionary measures against Covid 19 in schools

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education  in Qatar has  decided to ease some Covid-19 precautionary measures in  schools and also prep schools. The new rules will come into force  from  March 20, 2022.

As per the new guidelines, students aged 12 years and below will be exempted from wearing face masks in all schools and kindergartens. Students  who wish to wear it can continue to do so. All unvaccinated and also children still not given Covid negative certificates should conduct antigen rapid test  every week.

The Ministry urged  all students to continue to adhere to all other precautionary measures.

