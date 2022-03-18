Gulf country to resume issuing visit visas from Sunday

Kuwait City: Kuwait will resume issuing visit visas from Sunday, 20 march. Visas will have a validity of 90 days. The ministry urged all to submit all the required documents to facilitate the application process.

At present, only commercial and family visas are issued by the Kuwait government. These visas were issued with the special permission of the Cabinet and the Covid Emergency Committee. Very few people, including those in the health sector, have been able to get these visas. But with the new decision, expats will be able to bring their families to the country.