Know how to change WhatsApp font size on smartphone

Mumbai: World’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp has many features and tricks. The app owned by Facebook usually rolls out new features to make the platform easier.

But some time, the settings of the smartphone does not change the WhatsApp chat fonts. WhatsApp allows its users to change the fond size to suit the user’s needs.

Here are 4 simple steps to change the WhatsApp font size on your smartphone:

Open WhatsApp: You can change the font size from the WhatsApp settings.

Tap the Menu button and select ‘Settings’: Tap on the 3 vertical dots at the top right corner on the WhatsApp home screen and select Settings.

Tap ‘Chat settings’: Click on the Chats. In the chat section, select the Font Size option.

Tap ‘Font Size’: Tap and you will see a popup to choose from the available options- Small, Medium, and Large. Select the font size that you need.