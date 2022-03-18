Qualcomm halts supplying products to Russian companies

Qualcomm Inc announced on Wednesday that it has stopped selling its equipment to Russian entities in order to comply with US sanctions imposed after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Nate Tibbits, the company’s senior vice president of government affairs, revealed the company’s action in a tweet in response to a criticism by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Fedorov urged Tibbits to cease supplying Qualcomm products to Russia, claiming that they ‘inadvertently help this government to slaughter thousands of Ukrainians.’

Tibbits responded by saying, ‘This isn’t true. Qualcomm has called for a peaceful conclusion to Russia’s involvement in Ukraine, donated to humanitarian agencies directly, and matched employee contributions.’

‘We do not sell products to Russian enterprises because we comply with US sanctions and laws,’ he stated.

Fedorov expressed gratitude for the gesture and offered that if the chipmaker wanted to help, it may give satellite phones to Ukrainian rescuers.

While the invasion has enraged Western nations and caused some American corporations to suspend operations in Russia, Russia has described its actions in Ukraine as a ‘special operation.’

Qualcomm said at its stockholder meeting earlier this month that revenue from Russia and Ukraine accounted for less than 1 percent of total revenue.