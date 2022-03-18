Ramadan will begin on April 2: Emirates Astronomical Society

Dubai: The Emirates Astronomical Society informed that the Holy Month of Ramadan may begin on Saturday, 2nd April, 2022. The Eid al-Fitr will fall on Thursday, 2nd May, 2022 as the Holy Month is expected to last for 30 days.

As per the society, Khor Fakkan city in Sharjah will precede, Abu Dhabi, by about eight minutes for the start of fasting at dawn and breakfast at sunset. The dawn call to prayer in Khor Fakkan will be at 04:48, while in Abu Dhabi, it will be at 04:56 and in Al Sila and Ghuwaifat it will be at 05:08.

Also Read; Gulf country eases precautionary measures against Covid 19 in schools

The actual date will be announced after the sighting of the crescent moon. Islamic calendar is based on the sighting of crescent moon. Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is the holiest month. Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after.