Ukraine war is a ‘perverse abuse of power’ for partisan interests, says Pope

On Friday, Pope Francis sharply criticised Russia, calling the conflict in Ukraine a ‘perverse abuse of power’ undertaken for partisan objectives that has subjected defenceless people to violence.

The pope has not specifically mentioned Russia in his condemnations, but he has used language like ‘unacceptable armed aggression’ to make his point, and on Friday he mentioned ‘people defending their land and escaping bombardments.’

‘The tragedy of the war in the heart of Europe has left us speechless,’ he added, citing that few people could have envisioned spectacles similar to those who saw the two world wars of the twentieth century.

His latest denunciation was delivered in a message to a Catholic Church gathering in Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital and one of the countries bordering Ukraine that has welcomed refugees.

‘Another grotesque abuse of authority and party interests threatens mankind, condemning defenceless individuals to every form of brutality,’ he warned.