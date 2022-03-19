23 killed, 37 injured in bus-lorry collision

Dar es Salaam: At least 23 people were killed and 37 others were injured in a bus-lorry collision in Morogoro in eastern Tanzania. A truck travelling from the Dar es Salaam port to the Democratic Republic of Congo collided with a bus while it was overtaking two motorbikes. The bus was travelling in the other direction from the western city of Mbeya to the coastal city of Tanga.

Traffic accidents are common in Tanzania. Poor road conditions, failure to enforce traffic rules and rash driving are the causes of these accidents.

On Monday, 4 people were killed in a road accident outside the southwestern town of Tunduma. In May 2017, 35 people including 32 school children were killed in a bus crash. In 2015, 42 people were killed in a collision between a bus and a lorry.