3.2 million people fled Ukraine due to war: UNHCR

Geneva: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that more than 3.2 million people have fled from war-torn Ukraine. This is the gravest refugee crisis witnessed by Europe since the World War II. As per UNHCR, around 6.5 million people have been displaced inside the country due to the Russian military attack.

A paper released by the UNHCR also said that around a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people have been forced to leave their homes. Around 2.2 million people were considering leaving the country.

According to a report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Ukraine is fast on course in just three weeks toward the levels of displacement from Syria’s devastating war, which has driven about 13 million people from their homes both in the country and abroad.