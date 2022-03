Tumkur: At least 8 people were killed and 20 others were injured as the bus they were travelling overturned near Pavagada in Tumkur district of Karnataka on Saturday.

As per reports, the bus carrying 60 passengers turned turtle after the driver lost control over the vehicle. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident took place due to rash driving.

More details awaited..