Agri Dept gets new energy in TN as Govt allocates 33cr ;

The Tamil Nadu government has set aside Rs 33,007.68 crore for the agriculture department for the year 2022-23. Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said that 80 of the 86 announcements made in the previous budget are being implemented while presenting the agriculture budget for 2022-23 on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu government’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) presented the Budget for 2022-23 on Friday, with a focus on the urban sector, welfare schemes, education, climate change, and flood prevention measures.

Climate change will affect 29 districts in Tamil Nadu, according to the agricultural minister, who added, ‘Appropriate countermeasures, such as planting other crops that can withstand Climate Change impact will be implemented.’ The state will pursue initiatives to improve millet production, according to the agriculture minister. ‘The state has set up Rs 2329 crore for the crop insurance scheme. In the current year, around 9.26 lakh farmers received crop insurance worth Rs 2055 crore’ he added.