BJP names candidates for Rajya Sabha bypolls in Assam, Himachal, Tripura and Nagaland

Five Rajya Sabha nominees were revealed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), four on Friday and one on Saturday morning. The names of Pabitra Margherita from Assam, Sikandar Kumar from Himachal Pradesh, Manik Saha from Tripura, and S. Phangnon Konyak from Nagaland were approved by the BJP high command on Friday, according to the party’s official statement.

Rwngwra Narzary, the working president of the UPPL United People’s Party – Liberal (UPPL), was announced as the other Assam candidate on Saturday. In Assam, the BJP has formed an alliance with the UPPL.

Pramod Boro, President of UPPL, posted on Twitter: ‘We are really happy to announce the name of Rwngwra Narzary, Working President of UPPL as the candidate for the ensuing Rajya Sabha election. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our coalition partner BJP & AGP for giving us one seat of Rajya Sabha to contest.’

Meanwhile, the Congress has chosen Kerala’s Jeby Mather and Assam’s Ripun Bora as their Rajya Sabha candidates. Jeby is the president of the Kerala Mahila Congress. Bora, a past president of Assam, has been re-elected for a second term.