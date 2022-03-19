CBSE announces Class 12 examination results

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 term 1 examination result today. Students can download score cards online at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. it is also available in DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were held in November-December last year. Around 36 lakh students appeared in the examinations. The term 2 examinations will be held from April 26. Class 10 result was announced last week in offline mode.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2022: How to download marksheet:

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021

You will be redirected to a login page

Enter the required credentials like roll number

After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th

Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.