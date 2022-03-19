Family decides to donate body of Indian student killed in Ukraine for medical research

The family of Karnataka student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar has opted to give his remains to a medical college in the state after he died in war-torn Ukraine.

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the remains of Naveen would arrive at Bengaluru International Airport early on Monday.

Earlier, the student’s father, Shekarappa, expressed his sadness as the procedure of returning his son’s remains from Ukraine was delayed. ‘Now, the sadness has gone away after learning that we will be able to see his body for the last time’, he said on Friday.

Shekarappa said the body will arrive in Chalageri village on Monday. The family has opted to donate the body to the SS Medical College of Davanagere after conducting the funeral rites. He explained that the decision was made to assist medical college students with their studies. Vijayalakshmi, Naveen’s mother, has also expressed gratitude to police for returning their son’s remains.

Naveen was killed in Kharkiv city on March 1, after he came out from his bunker to buy food. The state government has extended Rs 25 lakh compensation to his family.