‘Farewell to Snow’: Gulmarg records temperatures 4 times the normal level

The sudden fourfold increase in temperature over the past few days, in the famous ski resort city, has forced the snow to melt early. Against a normal temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg recorded 17 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature in Kashmir has risen several degrees above normal in the past week. Compared to a normal temperature of 14 degrees in the plains, Srinagar registered over 26 degrees.

In the meantime, Kupwara remained the hottest place in the Valley on Thursday with 28.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature was exactly double the average for this season. There were unusual and above-normal temperatures across many other cities on Wednesday. Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the hottest day of the season yesterday at 35 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal for this time of year, an official said.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, reached a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, the official said. It has been a dry spring so far in the Valley, which has contributed to rising temperatures. Jammu and Kashmir is expected to experience mostly dry weather for the foreseeable future. Despite mostly cloudy conditions today, there has been no rain forecast in Kashmir so far.