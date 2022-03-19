Indian Embassy issues new advisory for Indians

Kyiv: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued a new advisory for all Indian nationals in the country. It urged all Indians to contact the 24×7 helpline numbers and e-mail for any help. The Indian mission said that the helpline numbers are functional on whatsApp for assistance. The numbers are 380933559958, 919205290802 and 917428022564. The email Id is : [email protected]

The Indian embassy was relocated to Polish capital Warsaw, on a temporary basis, on March 13 after Russia launched military action against Ukraine.

The Union government had launched ‘Operation Ganga’ on March 15,2022 to evacuate Indians from the war-torn country. Till now more than 23000 Indian citizens, as well as 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries, have been evacuated by India from Ukraine. Around 50 Indians are still believed to be in Ukraine.