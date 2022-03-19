Lenovo launches new two laptops: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese electronics brand, Lenovo has launched two new laptops- Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+. Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,700). Lenovo Thinkbook 16+ is pieced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,700). Pre-bookings can be done r on the company’s website in China and deliveries will begin on March 28.

Both the laptops are powered by 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H and Core i7-12700H processors. They are paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. They run on Windows 11. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ come with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and will also be available with additional configurations with an Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ has a 14-inch 2.8K display with 90Hz refresh rate and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ comes with a 16-inch 2.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port and an SD card reader.