Pondicherry University introduces three-seater chair made of plastic waste

The Centre for Pollution Control and Environmental Engineering (CPCEE) at Pondicherry University has developed a three-seater chair constructed of plastic trash, multi-layered packaging (MLP) and sand. According to a press statement from the university, it is the product of research conducted by CPCEE in partnership with the Metro group of firms.

Bottles, wrappers, carry bags, straws, old pens, brushes, covers and other plastic garbage were gathered from the Pondicherry University campus, the coastal clean-up programme and other sources.

The waste was separated, cleaned, pelleted and thermally processed to make mould combinations for the chair. This type of recycling extends the life of plastic and keeps it out of the ocean.

It was unveiled at a two-day workshop titled ‘Waste wise cities for achieving sustainable development goals- Opportunities and Challenges’ co-hosted by CPCEE and the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

It is, without a doubt, a breakthrough that will hopefully be put to good use.