Private bank revises fixed deposit interest rates

New Delhi: Leading private sector bank in the country, Axis Bank has revised the fixed deposit interest rates. The new interest rates are applicable from March 17,2022. It will be applicable to deposits of less than 2 crore with maturity period of from 7 days to 10 years.

Axis Bank will now pay 5.25% interest on term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years and 5.40% interest on deposits held for less than 30 months but more than 2 years. It will give 5.40% interest rate on long-term deposits maturing in more than 3 years to less than 5 years. Deposits maturing in 5 to 10 years will earn an interest rate of 5.75%.

Senior citizens will get interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 6.50% for fixed deposits. NRE deposits of up to Rs 2 crore for a 1-to-2-year term would earn 5.10% to 5.25% interest.

Earlier on March 5, Axis Bank had increased the interest rate of domestic fixed deposits rates less than Rs 5 crore and on March 8 it increased the interest rates on Fixed Deposit Plus.