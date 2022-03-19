Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share pics from Holi party at their LA home

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated their first Holi together after welcoming a baby via surrogacy. The actress took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to share photos and videos from their Holi celebrations at their Los Angeles home.

Sharing a number of pictures and videos of herself enjoying with nick and her pals, Priyanka wrote, ‘To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours’.

In another post, Priyanka added, ‘Do me a favor.. let’s play Holi. Sorry. Had to! #holihhai.” Do Me A Favor is a Holi song from Priyanka’s film Waqt (2005)’.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. The actress has a number of projects in her pipeline including the suspense series ‘Citadel’, the romantic comedy ‘Text For You’ and the action flick ‘Ending Things’. She will also appear in a Bollywood film titled ‘Jee Le Zara’ with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.