Rajya Sabha has a woman MP from Kerala in 42 years ;

Jebi Mather has been nominated by the Congress party to represent Kerala in the Rajya Sabha. After 42 years, a female leader of the party is likely to be elected to the Rajya Sabha as a state representative. Mather, a former Youth Congress leader, has been nominated by the Congress as the party’s candidate for Kerala’s lone Rajya Sabha seat. The election will be held on 31 March and Congress is expected to win.

Mather, 43, is the president of the Kerala Mahila Congress and vice-chairperson of the Aluva municipality. The AICC is sending a powerful message of women and youth empowerment with this move. K V Thomas, Shama Mohd, M M Hassan, Mullappally Ramachandran, and M Liju were among the other Congress candidates for RS.

Apart from Jeby Mather, the Congress has named Ripun Bora, the former Assam party president, as their Assam candidate. ‘The Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ripun Bora from Assam and Jeby Mather from Kerala to contest the Rajya Sabha elections as Congress candidates.’ the party issued in a official statement.