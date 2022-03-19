Saudi Arabia launches visa app for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia launched a new smartphone app for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims pilgrims from United Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is the first country in the world to allow registration of biometrics via smartphones for the issuance of electronic visas.

The ‘Saudi Visa Bio app’ will allow visa applicants in the UK to register their biometric data prior to travel and saves them having to visit visa issuance centers. They will have to match their data with the information stored on the app after entering Saudi Arabia. This will speed up the border control process.

The app was developed jointly by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Presidency of State Security, the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority. It was launched in line with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.