World Happiness Report 2022: This country is the ‘happiest’ in the world

Manama: The United Nation’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network released the World Happiness Report 2022. Finland has been named as the happiest country is the world for the fifth year in a row. The Kingdom of Bahrain is the happiest country in the Gulf region.

Bahrain is placed in the 21st position in the report of 146 countries. It was in 22nd position last year. Bahrain is among the ten countries with the largest gains from 2008-2012 to 2019-2021. UAE is the 24th position and Saudi Arabia in the 25th.

Canada is in the 15th, the US is at 16th and the United Kingdom is in 17th position. China is in 72nd place. India, meanwhile, fell to 136th place.

Afghanistan and Lebanon are placed in the last position along with Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Botswana .

The 10 happiest countries in the world:

1.Finland

2.Denmark

3.Iceland

4.Switzerland

5.Netherlands

6.Luxembourg

7.Sweden

8.Norway

9.Israel

10.New Zealand