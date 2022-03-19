Wrestler Sangram Singh announces wedding with Payal Rohatgi

Wrestler Sangram Singh has revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend Payal Rohatgi will get married shortly. Payal is presently a competitor on Kangana Ranaut’s reality programme ‘Lock Upp’, where she has risen to the top of the competition.

Sangram Singh revealed on Twitter that he and Payal will marry in July, around his birthday. ‘Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner. We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all’, read the tweet.

Sangram Singh also said that he will be back to wrestling this year and will be competing in Dubai soon. Payal is on the reality show right now which is why the wedding has been postponed.

Payal and Sangram met on a reality show titled ‘Survivor India’. Soon after, the duo began dating. They also collaborated on a film called ‘Night’. The couple has been together for more than eight years.