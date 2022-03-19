DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesNewsEntertainment

Wrestler Sangram Singh announces wedding with Payal Rohatgi

Mar 19, 2022, 04:27 pm IST

Wrestler Sangram Singh has revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend Payal Rohatgi will get married shortly. Payal is presently a competitor on Kangana Ranaut’s reality programme ‘Lock Upp’, where she has risen to the top of the competition.

Sangram Singh revealed on Twitter that he and Payal will marry in July, around his birthday. ‘Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner. We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all’, read the tweet.

Also Read: Amir Khan’s ‘Dangal‘ is left way behind in week’s collection as ‘The Kashmir Files‘ race ahead

Sangram Singh also said that he will be back to wrestling this year and will be competing in Dubai soon. Payal is on the reality show right now which is why the wedding has been postponed.

Payal and Sangram met on a reality show titled ‘Survivor India’. Soon after, the duo began dating. They also collaborated on a film called ‘Night’. The couple has been together for more than eight years.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 19, 2022, 04:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button