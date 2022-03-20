Asian Billiards Championship 2022: Pankaj Advani wins title for 8th time

Doha: In billiards, India’s Pankaj Advani won the Asian Billiards Championship 2022 by defeating his compatriot Dhruv Sitwala by ‘6-2’ in Doha, Qatar. This is Advani’s 40th international title and 8th Asian crown.

Pankaj Advani had won International Billiards and Snooker Federation world championship 23-time. He has won 16 billiards world titles, the IBSF World Billiards Championship on 15 occasions and the World Team Billiards Championship once. In snooker, he won the IBSF World Snooker Championship 3 times, IBSF World six-red championship 2 times and the IBSF World Team Cup and IBSF World Team Championship 1 time each.