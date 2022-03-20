At least 847 Ukrainians killed amid Russian attack : Reveals UN

Zurich: The U N human rights office (OHCHR) informed on Saturday that at least 847 civilians have been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine since the war broke out, as of March 18. Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said.

The actual toll is expected to be considerably higher since OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has not yet been able to verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities, it added.