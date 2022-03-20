Bangladesh ferry sinks, 5 dead, several missing

Dhaka: At least five people are dead and dozens more are believed missing after an inland cargo carrier named MV Ruposhi-9 collided with a small ferry named MV Afsaruddin in a river near Dhaka in Bangladesh on Sunday. Two dozen people managed to swim ashore. The ferry was believed to be carrying more than 60 passengers.

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh. Poor maintenance, lack of safety standards and overcrowding are the main reason for the accidents.

Also Read; Follow these steps to change address on Aadhar Card

A ferry sank in Dhaka last June after a collision with another vessel, killing at least 32 people. At least 78 people died in February 2015 when an overcrowded ship collided with a cargo vessel in a river west of the capital.