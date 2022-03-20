Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child, shares picture from her maternity shoot

Bharati Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, both comedians and TV hosts, are expecting their firstborn in the first week of April. Bharti shared a series of photographs from her pregnancy photoshoot on social media on Saturday. Sharing the pictures, she added, ‘Aane wale baby ki mummy’.

Bharati, who was eight months pregnant and dressed in a pink-magenta gown, was photographed holding her baby belly. She wore little makeup and styled her hair in loose curls.

Friends from the business flooded the comments area with love and embraces for the ‘mommy-to-be’. Among those who reacted to the images were actors Nakuul Mehta, Adaa Khan, Kishwer Merchantt and Pooja Gor.

Bharti Singh has been working during her pregnancy. She is presently hosting ‘Hunarbaaz’ with her spouse Haarsh after ‘Dance Deewane 3’. Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar, and Parineeti Chopra are the judges for the show. Aside from that, Bharti and Haarsh’s programme, ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’, just launched its third season.