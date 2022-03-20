China’s mining company opens office in Kabul to tap into ‘$1 trillion in mineral reserves’

Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC), a Chinese mining company, will open an office in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul by the end of the month, local media reported Saturday. Afghanistan has a vast number of intact mines and natural resources, including lithium reserves. Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, China is looking at nearly $1 trillion worth of untapped mineral deposits there. Last year, five Chinese companies obtained special visas and arrived in Afghanistan to inspect lithium projects.

According to Ariana News, Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have reviewed the agreement on the Mes Aynak copper project and have found no problems. MTCC estimates that the Mes Aynak site holds 11.08 million tonnes of copper, according to Burhan. Mining at Mes Aynak will begin soon in Logar province, he said. Afghanistan’s authorities have said China is more interested in the country’s mining sector than any other country, Ariana News reported.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of Ashraf Ghani’s government and mass evacuations. The Russian and British empires fought over Afghanistan during most of the 19th century. Afghanistan’s strategic position and potential to influence South Asia were recognized by the geopolitical competition.