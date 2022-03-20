Covid-19 Update: UAE reports 1011 recoveries

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. As per the data released by the ministry, 347 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 1011 recoveries were reported in UAE on Tuesday. No deaths were reported.

Total active cases stand at 27,207. The total number of cases in UAE as on March 20 are 887,729, while total recoveries stand at 858,217. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

The UAE has administered 11,799 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours. The total vaccination coverage stands at 24.4 million. This takes the rate of doses to 246.82 doses per 100 people.