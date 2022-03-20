Fisherman catches 10-feet sturgeon fish in British Columbia

A video of a sturgeon fish captured in a river in British Columbia has gone viral. A 10-feet sturgeon, weighing between 500 and 600 pounds, was captured and put back into the river by a fishing guide Yves Bisson. He captured the event in a video and posted it on TikTok earlier this month which went popular on the internet.

According to Bisson, the fish might have been over 100 years old. ‘I have landed over 22,000 sturgeons on my fishing charters and this was one I’ll never forget’, he said. In the last week, the video received over 36 million views. Bisson can be seen straining to move the beast’s head towards the camera in the footage. These fishes, as per Bisson, are the world’s strongest freshwater fish, with a mortality rate of 0.012 percent, which implies they never die.

Also Read: Remo D’Souza pays off the loan for a contestant on sets of DID L’il Masters 5

Sturgeons are one of the oldest fish species, and because of their Jurassic age beginnings, they are frequently referred to as ‘Living Dinosaurs’. Bisson is an expert on the fish that inhabit the Fraser River of Canada. The sturgeon guides aren’t interested in killing these aquatic dinosaurs, so Bisson and his fishing companion released the fish after snapping a few selfies, as per a rigorous 100% catch and release policy.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, sturgeons are critically endangered species. Overfishing, illicit caviar trafficking, and habitat destruction are all threats.