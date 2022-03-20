Follow these steps to change address on Aadhar Card

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

However, cardholders are required to update the details on Aadhaar card to continue receiving the services. So, if you have changed your residence, you can easily change the address on your Aadhaar card by either visiting the official UIDAI website or visiting your nearby Aadhaar enrollment centre.

Step to change the address on Aadhaar card:

Step 1: First, you need to visit the official UIDAI website at http://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: On the home page, you need to go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ section.

Step 3: Select the ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ option in that section.

Step 4: Select the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ button.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Send OTP’ button.

Step 6: Enter the six-digit OTP received on your phone number to verify details.

Step 7: Now, you need to visit the demographics data section. Enter the asked details.

Step 8: Select the Proceed option.

Step 9: Upload the scanned copies of verification documents.

Step 10: Click on the submit button.

Step 11: You will now have to check the preview of the Aadhaar card update. You will get an Update Request Number (URN) to check the status of the request.